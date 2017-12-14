Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar temple declared ‘clean iconic site’

Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Temple has been declared as a ‘clean iconic site’ under phase-2 of the Swachh Bharat Mission by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, government of India.

In addition, the national award for empowering the disabled was given by the President to Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) on the International Day of the Disabled 2017. MTMC administrator Pradeep Soni also informed that in view of the Shaiv Mahotsav, a congregation of twelve Jyotirlingas, and other issues being organised by the MTMC, a meeting had been convened at Mahakaleshwar Pravachan Hall on Thursday at 11 am.