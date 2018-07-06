Ujjain: Mahakal Bhakt Mandal to protest against mismanagement at Mahakaleshwar temple

Ujjain: Mahakal Bhakt Mandal will begin their protest against mismanagement at Mahakaleshwar temple with a hunger strike from July 17 at Dewas gate. Before the protest they will discuss the problems of devotees with Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who will be in the city on July 14 for jan ashirwad yatra.

According to Mahakal Bhakt Mandal president Arun Verma, devotees from all over the nation come to attend bhasmaaarti in Mahakal temple, but after travelling thousands of kilometres first they have to wait for several hours to take permission for the bhasmaaarti and after that had to sit on the roads and wait for three to four hours in the mid night in order to attend the aarti and all this happens because of mismanagement of Mahakal committee.

Elderly persons, children and women face lots of inconvenience especially in the rainy and winter season. This city had a culture of ‘atithi devo bhava’ and to ensure this they will start strike to resolve problems of devotees and each devotee who come to city will go with joy and happiness with the arrangements of Mahakaleshwar temple, he added.