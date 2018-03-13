Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh should waive farmer loans

Ujjain: Head of the Republican Party of India and Union minister of State for social justice and empowerment, Ramdas Athavale participated in the concluding ceremony of ‘bhim-yatra’ at Dussehra maidan on Sunday.

Speaking to the media at Circuit House, Athavale said the Maharashtra Government will waive-off loans to farmers soon and the Madhya Pradesh government should follow suit. Athavale’s party is an NDA ally. He further said reservation for the downtrodden and tribals would continue. He also expressed happiness at NDA’s performance in Tripura.

He informed that over the past three and a half years, his ministry had organised more than seven thousand camps in the whole nation and nine lakh ‘divyang’ persons had been provided various equipment, free of cost. In 2016, the Government had decided to give a three percent reservation for Government jobs to ‘divyangs’ by formulating the act.

In addition, five percent seats in educational institutions have been reserved for such people, he said. The Union minister further informed that 97,775 persons were being benefitted by different pension schemes run by the Department of disabled welfare in Ujjain district. During the financial year 2017-18, 14,007 new beneficiaries have been added to various pension schemes.

Implementation of the Vayoshree scheme by the Union Government in the district has shown a marked improvement he said, which was the reason Ujjain District Panchayat has been honoured by the President of India, Athavale added.