Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day celebrated at Dussehra Maidan

Ujjain: The 62nd Madhya Pradesh Foundation day was celebrated at Dussehra Maidan on Wednesday morning. Energy minister Paras Jain hoisted the flag to mark the formation day.

The minister read out Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s message which stated that the primary focus of the state has always been the welfare of the poor, backward classes and Dalits as well as widows for whom various successful plans were made. Also, MP being an environment friendly state, 7 crores saplings have so far been planted since July 2 this year and more than 50 excellent officers were rewarded.

During the programme, the chief guest honoured many officers and social workers for rendering exemplary services. DIG Raman Singh Sikarwar, MLA Mohan Yadav, Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Pradeep Pandey, Collector Sanket Bhondwe, SP Sachin Atulkar and former minister Babulal Jain were present. Students of the Malakhamb Academy gave a presentation and many other cultural programs were also held.

Turban tying contest organised

This year a new trend was introduced during the MP foundation day celebrations. On Wednesday evening, a turban tying contest was organised under the aegis of the district administration. In all 88 male and 25 female contests participated in the contest held on the banks of the river Kshipra. The first five positions were rewarded by the guests.