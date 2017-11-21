Ujjain: Loco pilots, co-pilots stage demo in support of their 4-point demands

Ujjain: More than 100 loco pilots and co-pilots, on the call of All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA), staged a symbolic demonstration at the local railway lobby on Monday, in support of their four-point demand charter.

AILRSA local convener GP Lakwal, informed that the demonstration was simultaneously held at all lobbies of its 64 divisional headquarters of the Indian Railways as the day was declared as ‘demand day’.

Their demands included restriction on removal of loco pilots and co-pilots, in cases related to signal passing, fixing running allowance as per RAC-1980 formula, withdrawal of mandatory carrying of tool-boxes for assistant loco pilots, and providing additional allowance to assistant loco pilots. Those who expressed views on the occasion, included Mohan Singh, Manish Meena, Arun Saxena and Kamlesh Kushwaha.