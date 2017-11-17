Ujjain: Life imprisonment for former ABVP leader in kidnapping case

Ujjain: A local court on Thursday sentenced former ABVP leader Sudhir Yadav and four of his associates to life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 10, 000 each in connection with sensational kidnapping of a minor boy for ransom. Additional government prosecutor Manish Goyal, informed that accused Sudhir Yadav, Abhishek Bharadwaj, Jitendra Panchal, Raju Dronavat, Mukesh Malviya, Luv Shukla, Rajesh Toofan and Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria had kidnapped Vaibhav alias Hunny (12) son of Deshraj Singh Yadav, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar. This crime was committed on the evening of October 12, 2012 at Police Ground, Dewas Road when the boy was returning home. The Neelganga police had registered the case under Section 364 (A) (kidnapping for ransom) of IPC, Section 365 (kidnapping with intent, secretly and wrongfully to confine a person), Section 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement) and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

As per the case, the main accused Sudhir Yadav, also resides at the same locality where the victim resides. He often visited the victim’s house citing maternal relationships. On the fateful day, he along with his associates forcefully kidnapped the boy in a jeep, but the victim failed to identify them as they had wrapped their faces with a cloth. They then took the boy to a hostel in Vikram University, and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakhs from his father. When the police began investigation, the accused left the boy at the PWD office, Dussehra Maidan on the next day and also informed his father about his release over the phone. On investigation, the police confirmed their identity and also recovered the materials used in the crime.

IV ADJ Gajendra Singh pronounced the judgement in the court on Thursday. He acquitted three accused namely Luv Shukla, Rajesh Toofan and Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria. The ADJ however, convicted the other five under a different Section of the IPC. Four of the convicted namely Sudhir Yadav, Abhishek Bharadwaj, Jitendra Panchal and Raju Dronavat were awarded life imprisonment along with fine of Rs 10, 000 each, whereas the fifth accused, Mukesh Malviya was awarded a jail term of five years and fined of Rs 5000. Sudhir Yadav’s name had also figured in infamous killing of Prof Harbhajan Singh Sabharwal of Government Madhav College in 2006, though all the accused were acquitted by a Nagpur court.