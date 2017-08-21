Ujjain: Last evening of Shravan Mohatsav ends with powerful performances

Ujjain: This year’s Shravan Mahotsav ended with powerful performance on Sitar and Cello followed by a vocal rendition at Mahakal Pravachan Hall on Sunday.

In first half of the programme, classical singer Kalapini Komkali, daughter of renowned classical artist late Pt Kumar Gandharva, delivered a spell-bounding performance. She began with ‘bada khayal’vilambit laya ektaal ‘ka re megha barsat naahi’ in Raga Miyan Malhar followed by a rendition of ‘bole re koyaliya’ in madhyalaya teentaal. She continued enthralling audience by rendering a bandish ‘sunder nayan tore’ in Raga Shankara. She also sang aarti of Kedarnath ‘jai kedar namamyaham’ and concluded her performance with Kabir bhajan ‘kaun thagwa nagariya lutan’. Vivek Bansod accompanied on harmonium.

The last performance of evening was a jugalbandi of Sitar and Cello by Shubendra Rao and Saskia Rao. They began with rendition of Raga Jansammohini created by Pt Ravi Shankar followed by a performance in Raga Vachaspati. In both performances Ramendra Solanki accompanied on table.