Ujjain: Lack of space poses problem at handicrafts fair despite huge turnout

Ujjain: The handicrafts fair organised every year at the Kalidas Sanskrit academy, by zila panchayat has drawn traders from across the country this year too. However, unsystematic allotment of shops, based on a lottery system has resulted in confusion and anger among the traders, who now struggle for lack of space to keep huge lots of goods meant for sale.

The fair is organised on the sidelines of the Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh. The Chanderi saree traders for instance, had requested for five shops to display their goods, but were given just two. Authorities have blamed it on the lottery system and turned a blind eye to the fact that the traders have been spending money from their pockets in a bid to make other arrangements.

The matter was also brought to the notice of the zila panchayat CEO Sandeep G R, who said the distribution of shops was handed over to the trainee assistant collector and a videography of the whole process too was done. “If any zila panchayat employee is found to have charged money apart from the lottery process, strict action will be taken’” he said. The fair which began on October 31 ends on November 12.