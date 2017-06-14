Ujjain: Lack of policy to maintain demand and supply leads to farmers’ unrest

Ujjain: The recent farmer agitation was the result of absence of concrete policies to match the demand and supply of farm produce. Due to profuse arrival of crops like wheat, potato and onions this season, farmers are not getting value for their produce and finding it hard to match the cultivation cost, let alone making a profit. As they resort to violence to make themselves heard, the State government made some hasty decisions to please them.

Following the agitation, the government is buying surplus onions at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 8 per kilogram. Until Tuesday, over 60, 000 quintals onions have been purchased and this will continue till June 30, taking the figure to 1.6 lakh quintals.

The Government has made 6 centres in Satna, Rewa, Guna, Shahdol, Ashoknagar and Umariya to sell onions procured from Ujjain mandi. Furthermore, the government will sell these onions at Rs 2 per Kg at fair price shops only, incurring losses in crores. Since early morning, hundreds of farmers from Ujjain and Ghattiya queued up at the Krishi Upaj Mandi, to get coupons specifying the day of their turn. The coupons were distributed in the presence of tehsildar Sanjay Sharma and CSP Jiwajiganj, Malkeet Singh, who also confirmed that immediate payments will not be done and money will be transferred to bank accounts after some time.

Some of the farmers have been staying in Ujjain for the past 5 days and are now waiting for their turn. They will return leaving their trolleys in the mandi and return on the assigned date. With monsoon expected to arrive in a week, farmers fear that they missed the seasonal sowing of new crops given the onion fiasco.

Meanwhile, the traders association went on an indefinite strike against mandatory MSP purchase and cash payment, leading to a standstill in mandi. Free Press spoke to farmers and traders to understand real situation: The per day consumption of onion in Ujjain district is 60 quintals making 22, 000 quintals the annual consumption. Arrivals this season stand at 1.6 lakh quintals leading to a surplus of 1.38 lakh quintals. As the government had no concrete policies to tackle the situation, farmers were forced to sell onions at the meagre rate of Rs 2.5 per Kg causing them heavy losses.

As one farmer, Tej Karan Patidar of Bolasa village says “the cultivation cost that a farmer bears for per kg of onion is Rs 3.05 and if we sell at Rs 2.5 we won’t make a penny. Labour is getting costly with each day and so are fertilizers, seeds and farming equipments but the farmer is getting the same old rates that existed a decade ago”.

Another farmer, Gopal Kumayu of Jiroliya village spoke about what happed to crops after government procured them in bulk. “As government lacks basic infrastructure to accommodate the load, it rents out private warehouses only to get fooled by owners. They present bills showing false expenditures and get paid in lakhs for works that only cost thousands. Even now, government is acquiring trucks from private transport companies to transfer onions to selling centres”, he said.

On the other hand, the ‘aaloo-pyaz’ vyaapari association’ kept business closed denying buying onions at MSP. President Satyanarayan Sankhla said “it is not a feasible and wise decision. We buy any crop according to quality. The very best of onions fetch Rs 6-7 per kg and rates get lower as the quality deteriorates. We will not start business until the government takes back the decision.”

Collector visits rack point

Collector Sanket Bhondve made a review visit to Chimanganj Mandi and Vikram Nagar railway station rack point, and issued various directives on onion transport. He ordered the dispatch of old lots first to save them from rotting. He also spoke with transports and collectors of Rewa, Guna, Sidhi and Balaghat, for arranging loading vehicles to carry the lot to centres. At Vikram Nagar he ordered for installation of watch towers. Freight trains will take the onions to Balaghat on Thursday and Chhindwara on Sunday.