Ujjain: Kshatriya Mahasabha to stage protest against caste-based reservation

Ujjain: The one day meet of the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha was organised at Vedic Vatika, Khak Chowk on Tuesday. A unanimous

decision was taken at the meeting to hold a grand protest against caste-based reservation on April 8, 2018 in Bhopal. More than 50000 people from all districts will come together to protest caste based reservation. National executive president Dr Shivram Singh Gaur (Delhi), patron Rajarajendra Singh (Raibarely), national general secretary Surendra Singh Tomar, national vice-president Bheru Singh Tomar and Ajay Singh Rana, Yuva Mahasabha national secretary Rajesh Singh Kushwah and national organising secretary Angad Singh Bhadoria were present at the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Surendra Singh Tomar said Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the nation and the fight against caste based reservation will begin from here and continue in capitals of all states. The country will witness the biggest protest when lakhs of people will gather in Delhi in protest, he added. It was also decided in the meeting that organiser of the movement would be Raja Thakur from Betul who would conduct a mass awareness programme in the state from January to March.

Guests were welcomed by Ujjain District President Jewan Singh Tanwar, City President Balveer Singh Panwar, Divisional President Mahila

Mahasabha UshaPanwar, Shiv Singh Parihar, Vijay Rathore, Rajkumari Dikhit and others.