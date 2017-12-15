Ujjain: Kripa Society trains TB patients in mobile repairing

Ujjain: A mobile repairing certification distribution program was organised on Wednesday, at Kripa Social Welfare Society, Maria Nagar, during which TB patients and their family members were given training by the society with the help of CBCI card.

CBCI card city coordinator Manish Jatva conducted the programme. All guests and participants in the programme were welcomed by society director Father Sunil George. He pointed out that the main motive of providing training to TB patients and their family members was to upgrade their livelihood and strengthen their family’s financial status.

Guests attending the programme, Bishop Swami Sabstein Wadakkal, Dr ML Malviya, district TB officer Dr Sunita Parmar, district TB forum president Mohan Khandelwal and Father George distributed certificates to all the participants and all the guests motivated participants through their message. CBCI card district coordinator Vijay Vincent proposed the vote of thanks.