Ujjain: Kishore Kumar remembered on death anniversary

Well known musician and singer Kishore Kumar was remembered on his death anniversary in a musical programme held on Saturday at his temple- Jhumaru. Dr Harish Kumar Singh remembered the Kishore Kumar’s contribution to the field of singing and music. Special guest Gaurishankar Dubey said Kishore Kumar was a exceptional singer and he touched millions of hearts with his melodious voice. Hemant Vyas also addressed the programme.

Singer Yogesh Yadav, Prashant Sohale presented songs. Singer Sunil Kumar was honoured for establishment of Kishore Da temple. Ratan Raikwar, Anil Kurel, Anil Rawrekar, kamalesh Sharma, Vijay Gothwal, Rajendra Patankar, Gopal Jaiswal, Ashok Joshi and other members were present in the programme. Kuldeep Singh Kshtriya anchored the programme and Rajendra Patankar proposed the vote of thanks.