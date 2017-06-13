Ujjain: Kathak dancer Ragini Makkhar enthralls audience with her performance

Ujjain: The 6th edition of award ceremony and classical music event conducted in memory of Pt Vishnu Vaman Pitre (Bandu Bhaiyya) concluded with Kathak performance by renowned artist Dr Ragini Makkhar and her group.

Veteran musicians Heera Singh Boraliya and Mohanlal Bhunavat, vocalist Prabhakar Devle, and table player ustad Mohammad Rafik Khan were felicitated in the event. A performance on ‘Ganesh-vandana’, ‘Shiv-vandana’ combined with critical gestures and facial expressions by Dr Makkhar and her group of 20 dancers transcended the audience in eternal state of ecstasy. Hemnat Makkhar on pakhawaj, Ajinkya Joshi on table, Devendra Deshpande on harmonium, Nitin Shirole on padhant and Viashali Bakaure on vocals accompanied Makkhar’s performance.

In the second session of the event, Vipin Marmat rendered a classical music piece on flute and Rohit Marmat on table while Dr Rohit Chanwre mesmerized audience with vocal performance. Finally a tribute was given to Bandu bhaiyya with a rendition of his ‘bandish’. Chief Guest was Umeshnath Maharaj, Peethadhishwar of Sri Kshetra Valmikidham and Dr Avdheshpuri Maharaj. Special guests were Vivek Bansod and Shailendra Vyas. Social worker Vinayak Shahgadkar presided over the event. Convener of the event was Maya Trivedi and narrator was Sudarshan Ayachit.