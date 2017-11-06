Ujjain: Kartik Mela arrangements to be streamlined

Ujjain: A special meeting was convened on Sunday at Grand Hotel under the chairmanship of deputy-commissioner Manoj Pathak to streamline various arrangements at the traditional Kartik Mela Ground. It was decided to improve light arrangements at the venue, particularly at parking lots. Allotment of 45 shops out of 453 will be done soon.

Levelling of Mela Ground land will be carried out shortly. Potable water arrangements will be improved. Dates of Akhil Bharatiya Mushayra and Kavi Sammelan will be finalised as early as possible. A separate control room will be set up soon for the redressal of fair-related issues.