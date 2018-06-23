Ujjain: Karni Sena chief wants Ram castle not temple in Ayodhya

Ujjain: Rajput Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi and state in-charge Kamlendra Singh Hada visited the city on Friday. State general secretary Neha Rajawat, Deepu Chandel, divisional vice-president Tikam Singh, district head Gajendra Singh, district in-charge Bhupendra Singh Bains, secretary Gulab Singh and Hema Kushwah welcomed him.

Addressing community members, Kalvi took a dig at leaders’ attitude towards Ram Mandir. He said that the Karni Sena wants to construct a huge castle in Ayodhya in place of Ram Mandir. Describing the history of ‘Karni Sena’, he glorified its protest strategy against movie ‘Padmaavat’. He said that henceforth no one would dare to tamper with historical facts.

Kalvi said that Karni Sena would organise a convention on September 23 in Chittor to discuss reservation system. He said that reservation cannot be revoked but can be modified and rectified through nationwide discussion. He further said that the convention would be open for all irrespective of caste. According to him, RSS leaders, including Mohan Bhagwat, Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatrey Hoshbole, MD Vaidya and Ram Madhav, are likely to share the dais during the convention.

According to spokesperson Urmilasingh Tomar, Kalvi said that the Sena would support candidates who agree to stand by the Sena. In his speech Kalvi also insisted on non-politicization of the Karni Sena.