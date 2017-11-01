Ujjain: Kalidas Samaroh gets underway

Ujjain: The 59th week-long Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh, began at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises, here on Tuesday evening, to mark the occasion of Devprabodhini Ekadashi. Governor of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, Omprakash Kohli in the presence of other guests, conferred the National Kalidas Award for the year 2017 to noted theatre personality Ramgopal Bajaj from Darbhanga, Bihar, on day one of the Samaroah.

Expressing his views before a large audience, Prof Kohli said Kalidas played a significant role in projecting Indian cultural values across the world. “Kaildas was an inspirator of national integration, a painter of human nature. Human beings and environment were the essence of his literature. He was an exceptional poet and dramatist and experienced life in totality. These were the basis of what wrote in his novels,” the Governor said.

Prof Kohli also said though there were sharp differences between intellectuals over the birth place and birth date of Kalidas, his association and affection with Ujjain was beyond any doubt. “Kalidas wrote his novels with Goddess Kali as his benefactor and references to Lord Shiva in his plays, clearly reflect his affinity with Lord Mahakal. Kalidas’ literature is in itself his introduction,” he added.

Guest of honour Dr Rewaprasad Dwivedi (Varanasi) delivered his speech in Sanskrit. Those present on the dais, included energy minister Paras Jain and minister of state for culture and tourism Surendra Patwa among others. The National Kalidas award presented to Ramgopal Bajaj included a citation, memento and Rs 2 lakh. The guests also released a book written by Dr Sadashiv Kumar Dwivedi.