Ujjain: ‘Kalash Yatra’ held on eve of Kalidas Samaroh

Ujjain: An attractive ‘kalash yatra’ sending out an invitation to citizens to attend the Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh was held on Monday. The unique feature of the ‘yatra’ were the beautiful ‘rangolis’ created by Sanskar Bharti on the streets in tandem with Lok Kala Mandal artists who performed alongside.

Ahead of the ‘kalash yatra’ from the Mahakaleshwar Temple, the hosts of the Kalidas Samaroh filled metal and earthen pots, with the holy waters of the river Kshipra, and did a ‘jalabhishek’ of the Mahakal Jyotirlingam. Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof Sheel Sindhu Pandey, Kalidas Sanskrit Academy director Anand Sinha and MLA Mohan Yadav were present.

The ‘kalash yatra’ (procession) of the Mahakal and various other tableaux were also the centre of attraction. The yatra traversed through Gudri, Patni Bazaar, Gopal Mandir, Chhatri Chowk, Kanthal, Chamunda Mata circle, Tower Chowk, Shahid Park, Dussehra Maidan and concluded at the Academy. Accompanying the ‘yatra’ to the beat of the Dhol, was Lok Kala Mandal artiste Giridharilal Gehlot with his group who gave an attractive performance.

Students of the government, as well as non-government schools, also participated in the ‘yatra’ with tableaux. The path was beautified by the Sanskar Bharti artists with their beautiful ‘rangolis’. Social, political and trading organizations welcomed the ‘kalash yatra’ with showers of flowers on them at multiple places.

Inaugural ceremony at 4 pm

The Governor of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, OP Kohli, will inaugurate the week-long samaroh on Tuesday at 4 pm at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises, to mark the occasion of ‘Devprabodhini Ekadashi. The Governor will arrive at 3.30 pm at Datana airstrip from Ahmedabad and depart to Ahmedabad at 5.20 pm. On the first cultural evening of the Samaroh, the artistes of Kshipra Sanskrati Sansthan, Ujjain, will stage the Sanskrit play, ‘Malvikagnimitram’.