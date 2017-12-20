Ujjain: Kabaddi Championship concludes

Ujjain: The three day national-level Kabaddi Championships organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Ksheer Sagar Ground in

memory of the Late Bhagat Singh Tomar concluded on Monday. The first semi-final match in men’s category was won by Sai Gandhi Nagar

against Deniwal Jharjhar. Nizampur Delhi won the second semi final match by defeating the Indian Army. The first semi-final in women’s category was won by Gurukul Academy Haryana against Janhit Academy Ghaziabad.

Shiv Om Sports Club won the second semi final match defeating Sai club Mumbai. In the women’s category, the final match was won by Gurukul Academy Haryana. They received a cheque of Rs 51000 and a trophy. Runner up Shiv Om sports club received a cheque of Rs 31000 and a trophy. The teams coming on third and fourth position were given a cheque of Rs 11000 each. In men’s category, in a nail biting final match Nizampur Delhi defeated Sai Gandhinagar by 44-43 and won Rs one lakh and trophy as prize money.

Sai Gandhinagar received a cheque of Rs 51000 and a trophy. The teams coming on third and fourth position were given a cheque of Rs 11000 each. In the closing ceremony energy minister Paras Jain, mayor Meena Jonwal, UMC speaker Sonu Gehlot, Ujjain Development Authority chairman Jagdish Agrawal, BJP urban president Iqbal Singh Gandhi, State BJYM vice-president KP Jhala and Anil Kaluheda were present. Guests also gave a souvenir to the referee, coach and UMC officers. Guests were welcomed by Buddhiprakash Soni and Vikas Malviya.