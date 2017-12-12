Ujjain: JPS Barnagar conducts ‘Art of Communication’ exhibition

Ujjain: The English Literary Club of Jain Public School (JPS), Barnagar set an example by conducting an exhibition ‘Art of Communication’. A four page newsletter ‘JPS Chronicle’ comprising literary creations by students of JPS and a self-composed novella by a class X student were unveiled at the exhibition by principal Satanand Dubey.

The exhibition featured an exclusive art gallery showcasing effective communication skills of students. There were seven stalls in the exhibition, each one displaying the outstanding endeavours of ‘JPSians’ and exhibiting the paraphernalia of the English Literary Club. One of them‘Food for Thought’, displayed scholarly articles and poetries by the school teachers.

The exhibition displayed two galleries including a picture gallery of club’s annual events and a poster gallery. There was also a stall on ‘scrap books of literary devices’. These books gave a detailed explanation of literary devices in a creative form. Other stalls exhibited posters on the upcoming Annual sports meet scheduled to be held on December 24-26, 2017 and importance of communication skills.

The centre of attraction of the exhibition was the self-composed novella by a Class X student ‘Jonathan’s journey for the jade’, which he wrote after getting inspired from the novel ‘Gulliver’s Travels’ by Jonathan Swift, prescribed in the CBSE curriculum. The novella presents the theme of man’s landing on Mars and consequent encounter with aliens. How Jonathan explores the exciting voyage of Mars has been portrayed using fictional characters.

Director Ankit Vohra appreciated the initiative of the club. The exhibition was convened by Rahul Chakrakar and Partha Gantait guided students in expanding their artistic tendencies. Ghanshyam Tolani and Meenakshi Sisodiya contributed to the event.