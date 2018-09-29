Ujjain: JD Public Education raids mid-day meal supplier firm

Action on the collector Manish Singh’s instructions Joint director (JD) public education Sanjay Goyal inspection on Friday inaspected a local firm BK Foods due to continuous complaints of supplying of inferior quality mid-day meal to the government schools across the city. Unhygienic kitchen and kitchen staples of inferior qualities including stale vegetables were found during the inspection. The firm was also found to be using domestic gas cylinders instead of commercial gas cylinders for making food.

Goyal also said that products being supplied to Angawadies of the city were also found in the storeroom of BK Foods. Goyal informed that stock also was not being maintained properly and wheat and rice were found with insects. Nutritious food and milk powder found there were sent for laboratory testing. Corporator of the ward Santosh Vyas demanded strict action against the owner of the food supplying firm.