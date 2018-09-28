Ujjain: Javadekar inaugurates Rashtriya Adarsh Ved Vidyalaya

Union human resources and development minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurated Rashtriya Adarsh Ved Vidyalaya located in Maharshi Sandipani Ved Vidya Pratishthan campus on Thursday. State energy minister Paras Jain, MLA Mohan Yadav, Ppratishthan vice-president Prof Ravindra Ambadas Mulye, secretary Prof Virupaksh V Jaddipal and Vikram University vice chancellor Prof SS Pandey were also present at the inauguration programme.

Addressing the function, Javadekar said the students will learn Sanskrit, English, Mathematics, Science, yoga, computer and other subjects also along with Vedas in the institution. He further said that UNESCO considered Vedas as world heritage. Javadekar also emphasised on continuous research on Vedas. The minister congratulated all students and staff of the institution on this occasion. The classes will start from October 15, he added.

Local public representatives also participated in the programme and address the inauguration programme. Energy minister Paras Jain shed light on the importance of Vedas and mentioned Ujjain as a Vedas’ study centre while MLA Mohan Yadav stated the inauguration of Rashtriya Adarsh Ved Vidyalaya as a great achievement for the city. Prof Pandey in his address said that the institute will promote Vedas among youths. According to sources, the students will learn all the branches of Vedas free of cost with free residential and meal facilities.The inauguration programme was anchored by AV Rao and the vote of thanks was expressed by Prof Virupaksh Jaddiwal.