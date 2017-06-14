Ujjain: ‘Jansunwai’ to be a more effective tool for redressal of cases

Ujjain: Speedy action will now be taken to find solutions to cases presented on ‘jansunwai’, within a time limit and uploaded on the CMs helpline.

The district Manager of public service management, informed that the applicant should have a mobile phone number and Adhar number to get the complaint registered on the CM helpline portal. Collector Sanket Bhondve attended the routine ‘jansunwai’ on Tuesday at Brihaspati Bhavan and solved many cases.

Lakshminaryan from Kajlana village, Barnagar tehsil, a BPL card holder requested financial assistance for the treatment of his son under government schemes during Jansunwai. The collector instructed the SDM to take necessary action immediately.

Ankitraj Bhatnagar, resident of Hamukhedi, complained that his employees were manhandled by notorious elements at the water filter plant at Shiv city. The collector instructed Nagziri police officials to look into the matter.

Similarly, Sajanbai, resident of Sanwarakhedi, requested financial assistance to renovate her residence which had got damaged due to rains some days ago. The collector instructed the tehsildar concerned, to take immediate steps to reinstate her. Several other cases were also solved by the collector.