Ujjain: Jal Panchayat A unique way to motivate people for water conservation

Ujjain: Jain Social Group (JSG) Sagar conceived a unique idea to motivate people for water conservation. It conducted a ‘Jal Panchayat’ during the induction of newly-elected members. Besides, suggestions were also made for ‘water policy’ and ‘water society’ in the event. The oath-taking ceremony and Jal Panchayat were organised at Sharma Parisar on Sunday where Rahul Katariya took oath as president and Sheetal Chattar as secretary.

Mayor Meena Jonwal administered the oath to all the 250 members of the group for installing water harvesting system at their homes and to encourage kin and kith to do the same. She also honoured people who have already installed the system.

The guests at the event were international president of JSG federation Abhay Sethiya, Jayantilal Fafariya, Vinod Barbota and Rajiv Pahwa from Sansthan Rupantaran and they were given mementos on the occasion. Former vice chancellor of Vikram University Dr Ramrajesh Mishra gave suggestions to create water policy and water society to achieve the target. The event began with dance performance by Palak Patwardhan and her group on Kshipra stuti. Sanjay Jain delivered welcome speech. Shailendra Vyas conducted the event and Varsh Chattar proposed a vote of thanks.