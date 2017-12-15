Ujjain: Internal democracy in political outfits need of the hour: Raghu Thakur

Ujjain: Internal democracy of the kind that was advocated by Acharya Kriplani is truly missing in present day politics and political parties, stated socialist thinker Raghu Thakur, who was the chief guest at the national seminar organised on ‘Acharya JB Kriplani: Life, Vision and Role in Indian Freedom Struggle to Democratic India,’ here on Thursday. The seminar was held under the joint aegis of the MP Institute of Social Science Research (MPISSR) and National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language (NCPSL), ministry of HRD. In the keynote address, the Gandhian leader and writer Prof Anil Dutta Mishra highlighted changes within Acharya Kriplani while discussing various events and stages of the Acharya’s life.

Special guest, NCPSL director Dr Ravi Prakash Tekchandani said residents of the Sindh Province of India had been scattered over different states of India after the partition and adopted regional characteristics, but the search for answers in the context of contribution of Sindhi society in Indian culture, continued to remain. MPISSR president Prof Nalini Rewadikar presided over the inauguration ceremony. The welcome speech was given by MPISSR director Prof Yatindrasingh Sisodiya. Seminar convener Dr Nalin Singh Panwar spoke on the importance and purpose of the seminar. Seminar coordinator Dr Ashish Bhatt conducted the programme and proposed the vote of thanks.