Ujjain: Inhumane face of police surfaces yet again

Ujjain: Initiating a harsh step against police officers for dereliction towards duty and inhumane behaviour, the superintendent of police (SP) Sachin Atulkar on Wednesday suspended the Madhav Nagar TI, a sub-inspector and a constable.

They were suspended after, Suraj Makwana, a resident of Prakash nagar was taken into custody by the Madhav Nagar police station on Monday night for enquiry in the involvement of his brother in an attempt to murder case under IPC 307. He was called to the police station while his two and a half-year-old daughter, Lakshita was battling for life due to an illness. All pleas to grant him permission so that he could take his child to the hospital fell on deaf ears and he was made to wait for 8 long hours at the police station. This, though the brother who had been absconding, later reported to the station.

The angry relatives of the child along with residents of other localities resorted to a ‘chakkajam’ at Sindhi Colony Square on Wednesday morning. The people then reached Police Control Room and confronted SP Sachin Atulkar, who directly suspended TI (town inspector) MS Parmar, sub-inspector Vijay Sanad and constable Rakesh Choudhary.