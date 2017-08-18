Ujjain: Independence Day celebrations across the city

Ujjain: Academic, social organizations hosted events to mark 71st anniversary of Independence Day across the city. Mayor Meena Jonwal unfurled the flag at Ujjain Municipal Corporation in presence of chairman Sonu Gehlot, commissioner Dr Vijay Kumar J and staff. She also recited the message of chief minister. Leader of opposition Rajendra Vashishtha was also present.

Girls’ Postgraduate Degree College

To mark the 71st anniversary of Independence Day, functions were held at government girls’ postgraduate degree college. The national flag was unfurled by principal Dr Ulka Yadav. NCC and NSS cadets were honoured. Principal addressed the event and congratulated the 200 selected students for chief minister meritorious student award and Deepika Vishwakarma for participation in RDC parade. Students of music department presented patriotic song ‘Vande Matram’.

Mother Teresa ashram

Deepjyoti Welfare Society celebrated I-Day at Mother Teresa ashram, Nanakheda and the flag was unfurled in presence of ashram staff and inmates. Deepak Jain, Sangeeta Joglekar and members of society distributed sweets to inmates.

Mahaveer International Centre

Under the guidance of Jain saints Namivarsha and Nehvarsha Sriji, Mahaveer International Centre organised I-Day celebrations at Prem Chhaya premises. Ashok Bhandari, Rajendra Hingad and Satish Jain unfurled the national flag. This was followed by a discourse on national and religious importance by saints.

Cross country race on I-Day

To celebrate the 71st anniversary of Independence Day, a 4 km cross country race was conducted in six different age groups. Shubham Sisodiya, Akshay Patel, Sourabh Sisodiya, Lakhya Singh, Avasi Dalal and Saumya were winners in respective categories.

District Cooperatives Association

I-Day celebrations and flag hoisting ceremony were conducted at the office of District Cooperatives Association. OP Gupta unfurled the flag and paid tribute to martyrs and freedom fighters.

Celebrations at MIT

Chairman of MIT group, Praveen Vashishtha unfurled the national flag on Independence Day in presence of students and staff members followed by recital of national anthem. He reiterated the significance of cleanliness and asked people to keep the city clean.

Carmel Convent School

Carmelites reveled in the glory of the 70th Independence Day Celebration as they, in the presence of the chief guest Fr Biju Koothittil, witnessed an awesome programme highlighted by an inspiring prayer service, patriotic songs and colourful mesmerizing dances. The programme began with the hoisting of the tricolour by the chief guest, accompanied by principal Sr Pavithra. Students also spent the day with inmates of Bhairavgrah Jail and HIV/AIDs centers.

Akshat International School

Akshat International School invited meritorious students of class 12th, Nidhi Gattani and Javin Tok to hoist the flag on Independence Day.

Sanskar Public School

At Sanskar Public School, Nagjhiri, Prof Nivedita Verma unfurled the flag in presence of students and faculty members. Meritorious students were also honoured.

Mahaveer Tapobhumi

Hundreds of community members participated in the I-Day celebrations as Sri Mahaveer Tapobhumi. Senior members were honoured during the event. Participants also pledged to boycott Chinese products.

Study Home School

Cultural performances were given by students of Study Home School on the occasion of Independence Day. President Urmila Bhargava unfurled the flag and administered oath of unity, integration and brotherhood to students.

Deen Dayal Cooperative Society

President Madanlal Sharma unfurled the flag at Deen Dayal Cooperative Society on Independence Day. Staff members were present during the ceremony.

Vashishtha unfurls tricolour at Alok Int

The maiden I-Day function was organised at Alok International School, where chairman Alok Vashishtha unfurled the tricolour in the presence of students, parents and staff.

Rajput Cooperative Society (P12)

Rajput Cooperative Society, Dewasgate hosted the flag hoisting ceremony at its office. President Rajesh Singh Kushwaha unfurled the flag in presence of chief guest Balveer Singh Pawar.

Jaibharati College

Students of Jaibharati Shikshan Sansthan enthusiastically participated in Independence Day celebrations. Chief guest was Dr Suryaprakash Vyas. The event was presided over by Keshavlal Gupta and corporator Sapna Sankhla was special guest.