Ujjain: In charge collector inspects Kshipra belt

Ujjain: In charge collector Vijay Kumar J carried out a comprehensive inspection of Kshipra belt on Friday. The inspection team left from Qumari Marg. Instructions for cementing the drain near mosque at KD Chauraha were given by the collector in charge. Apart from this, garbage near Juna Somvariya was asked to be cleaned immediately.

During the inspection, the in charge collector instructed to clear the garbage of choked drains near Durgadas Chhatri. He asked municipal engineers to make a master plan for sewage water disposal.

During inspection, water samples were taken at various places and panchanamas were made by the team. It was told that proper sewage system is being prepared for removal of drainage water and its implementation was discussed under AMRUT yojana.

Vijay Kumar also took water samples from Chakrateerth pump house after inspecting it. Along with that he asked for the cleaning of waste collected near stop dam immediately. After this, the pumping station near Valmikidham was inspected and work here was found to be satisfactory. Bhairavgarh pumping station and Mangalnath over-bridge were also inspected. In charge collector also inspected and took water samples from the junction point of Khan and Kshipra river near Bawan Kund of KD Palace.

Social worker Bakirali Rangwala, UMC superintendent engineer Hansraj Jain, Pollution Control Board senior scientific officer Shobha Dandekar, PHED executive engineer Dharmendra Verma and other officials were present during this inspection.