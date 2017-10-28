Ujjain: Ideological pollution has diminished our emotions: Prof Tated

Ujjain: Prof Sohanraj Tated of World University, United Kingdom, delivered a keynote address on the topic, ‘concept of nature’s conservation’, on the third day of the week-long Dr Shivmangal Singh Suman memorial goodwill lecture series.

“Earth, water, air, fire and sky form living organisms and we should assimilate one or all of these organisms in their original form and any change in them will prove fatal. In the absence of spiritualism, we are either not getting connected with God or assimilating the ideals mentioned in religious books,” he said. This ideological pollution, had diminished our emotions feelings, he stated.

On the occasion, veteran freedom fighter Premnarayan Nagar said, a person should control his aspirations. Youth should take up the responsibility of conserving nature considering it as their mother, so that a conducive atmosphere could be created in the future.