Ujjain: I-cards now compulsory for darshan at Mahakal temple

Ujjain: The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) has made it mandatory to carry photo identity cards during the special (paid) darshan and ‘bhasmaarti’ darshan. Administrator in-charge Pradeep Soni said different arrangements were being streamlined in view of management of different affairs, as well as keeping in mind security arrangements.

He informed that photo identity cards of those who wished a darshan could be made on paying Rs 251. These, will be strictly checked now on at the two gates. Likewise, the photo copy of I-cards of all those who sought permission for ‘bhasmaarti’ darshan would be taken at the concerned counter and be cross-checked at two designated places.