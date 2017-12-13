Ujjain: House of LIC agent burgled

Ujjain: In a robbery that took place in broad daylight, three unidentified thieves entered a house in a busy locality, looting silver and gold ornaments worth lakhs at knife point, here on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at about 2 pm, at house number 22/8, Shastri Nagar when the house owner (victim) Dharnidhar Sharma was engrossed in watching a TV serial, along with his wife. Three youths barged into the house and enquired about the house owner and when Sharma, an LIC agent, introduced himself, one of the thieves threatened him and opened an almirah containing a set of silver glasses, gold ring, 20 silver coins, 2 mobile phones and a Rs 1010, which they looted.

The victim’s wife was forced to give the thieves her gold mangalsutra and ear rings. After committing the crime, the thieves disappeared from the scene. The incident created a panic among the residents. Neelganga police took stock of the matter with the FSL team. A case has also been registered under Section 393 of IPC. Sub-inspector and investigation officer Virendra Bandewar told Free Press that the miscreants were aged about 20 to 25 years. The SI assured that the loot would be recovered soon and the thieves would be taken into custody.