Ujjain: Homeguards share their woes with DG

Ujjain: Several homeguards raised issues during a convention organised in presence of Director General (DG) Mahan Bharat Sagar at district commandant’s office here on Friday.

Sagar had arrived in the city for annual inspection. During interactive session, homeguards apprised him of issues like pension after retirement, group insurance, rotation system, nomination process, etc. He also assured to do the needful for the new homeguards deployed during Simhastha Fair 2016. The services of these homeguards were discontinued at the end of the fair. During inspection of District Home Guard, homeguard officers BP Verma, Sumat Jain, Rubi Yadav and Omprakash Dubey were present.

After a stint in Mahidpur in 1987, Sagar was transferred to Mysore. He also had stints as Bhopal CSP and other important posts. After serving in air force and other civil departments, he was made DG, homeguards. Talking to reporters, he said that while serving in police force, he was always fascinated by homeguards’ march. He said that he would work with fire brigade and State Disaster Management Force.