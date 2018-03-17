Ujjain: High profile sex racket busted, students among 18 taken into custody

Ujjain: A high profile sex racket was busted in the city in a joint operation carried out by the crime branch and Mahila Thana Police. In all 18 males and females, involved in sex racket, were caught red handed from two hotels on Indore road here on Friday.

Acting on tip off, the police team led by ASP crime Pramod Sonkar raided Shri Sanwariya Hotel and Mahakal Hotel, about 6 km from the city. 11 males and 7 females were arrested. The hotel owners have fled from the scene.

TI Mahila Thana Rekha Verma informed Free Press that this flesh trade racket had been in operation for some time. The arrested males mostly belonged to Ujjain itself but the females said they were from Kolkata, Mumbai and Ujjain’s Indra Nagar locality.

Among the men taken into custody were two school students and an engineering student. The arrested males are Pankaj Jaiswal (engineering student), Manish Prajapati (Class 12 student), Nitin Jonwal (Class 12 student), Satyanarayan Rathore, Rakesh Thakur, Afzal Khan, Lakhan Singh, Bhanupratap Singh Rajput, Lokesh Singh, Harinarayan Kumar and Ayub Shah.

At the time of filing this report, police officers were interrogating members of the sex racket. They were booked under Provision of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) 1956. A police officer also indicated that hotel owners could also be booked for providing place for operation of this racket.