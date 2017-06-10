Ujjain: High Court decision on legal status of allotted land puts ISKCON in trouble

Ujjain: The Urban development and housing department has issued orders to UDA to cancel allotments of plot number 33,34,35,36 and 37, which had been allotted to the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

The orders were issued after the high court decision was taken, on a petition filed by the Society for advocacy and reform, challenging the legality of the allotment of land to ISKCON, which has constructed the temple, administrative block, guest house and 6 storied building worth crores of rupees on the allotted land. Apparently, the land was allotted against rules and was not being used by ISCKON for the stated purposes.

The department also directed Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) to take back the land and arrange a resale. Chief executive officer of UDA, Abhishek Dubey said “the order received is lengthy and before taking possession of the land we shall study it and seek legal advice from expert lawyers.”