Ujjain has 14,22,669 eligible voters

Collector and district electoral officer Manish Singh during a meeting on Thursday told the standing committee and representatives of political parties that that revised voter list has been released for all the seven assembly constituencies of the district. He asked the political parties to stick to the guidelines issued by election commission. 1773 polling booths and 182 sectors have been formed in the district for the assembly election.

He said that the number of voters in Ujjain is 14, 22,669 comprising 7.25 lakh men and 6.95 lakh women. DVD’s comprising the list of voters has been made available to all the political parties. Information about electoral awareness campaign was also provided to the members in the meeting.

He informed about the formation of media certification and monitoring committee (MCTC) under his presidency. He also briefed about the rules and regulations about the use of print and electronic media during elections and the procedure to be followed by the candidates while issuing advertisements.

Representatives from BJP Kamal Patel, ShaktiSingh Choudhary, Sheel Lashkari, Mahesh Soni and Manjoor Husain from Congress, Dhannalal Solanki from BSP along with zila panchayat ceo Sandeep GR, additional collector and election nodal officer Deepak Arya and other officers were present during meeting.

An electoral workshop for disabled persons was organised under the SVEEP Plan at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay District Disable Rehabilitation Centre, under the joint aegis of district electoral office and department of social justice and disable welfare, on Thursday. Chief guest CEO Sandeep GR informed that city administration will provide special facilities to divyang jan so that they too can use their voting rights. Blind friendly EVMs will be installed for them in which relevant information will be coded in Braille language.

Divyang Doot and Divyang Idol were felicitated during the programme. Divyang Prahlad Singh, Devi Singh and others were performed mock voting and learnt the use of EVM during the programme. Nodal Officer Sabeer Ahmad Siddiqui, civil surgeon Dr Raju Nidariya and RK Joshi were present in the programme.