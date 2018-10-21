Ujjain: Hardik Patel pays obeisance to lord Mahakal

Patidar leader Hardik Patel paid obeisance to lord Mahakal on Saturday. He was accompanied by senior Congress leader Manohar Bairagi and his supporters. Talking to media persons Hardik Patel criticised the policies of the present BJP led MP government and condemned it for vyapam scam and illegal mining. Senior Congress leader Manohar Bairagi said that he had family relations with Patel and hence he accompanied him and his supporters.

Security beefed up

During the Hardik Patel’s Mahakal visit the police administration beefed up police security and deployed Special Task Force (STF) in Mahakal area. Police also detained miscreant Milan Gurjar who splashed black ink on Patel’s face during his earlier visit.