Ujjain: Hard work is key to success in TV and films, says Kanchi Singh

Ujjain: Television serial artist Kanchi Singh (Mumbai) arrived in the city on Friday to perform in Kartik Fair. During her stay, she also visited City Press Club. Interacting with reporters Kanchi Singh said that hard work, proper connections and self-confidence were essential for success in TV and film line. “Your choice of company decides the direction you take,” she said.

Kanchi who originally hails from Indore said that artists belonging to Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were quite successful in TV and film line. It is a wrong perception that one has to be a Mumbaikar or hail from metro cities to taste success in this line, she added.

According to her, people still love watching TV serials at home instead of going to cinema halls. Kanchi who started her acting career as a child artist at the age of four, has also been associated with Nadira Babbar. She has been active in the field for the last 17 years. She got her first major break at the age of 18 years. She said she wanted to become a Bollywood actress. She also opined that women artists would be safe till their parents stay with them.