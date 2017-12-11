Ujjain: Hanuman Ashtmi celebrated

Ujjain: Ujjain celebrated Hanuman Ashtmi on Sunday. Hanuman idol at Nayi Peth Balveer Hanuman was decorated. The idol at Narsinghghat

Vayu Shudhh Bal Hanuman was decorated with flowers. People visited Hanuman temples across the city to offer prayers. People also offered prayers to 108 Hanuman temples, 40kms away from Hanuman temple, situated at Ankpath road on 200 two wheelers.

Hanuman devotees of Khedapati Hanuman temple of Nikas Road organised the event. Vivek Yadav, Rajesh Trivedi, Rajesh Bathli, Vishal Yadav,

Anand Bhairave, Vishnu Khatri, Aashsih Thakur, Jeevan Jain and others joined the yatra. Bal Vijay Mast Hanuman temple situated at Mahakaleshwar temple was decorated in Rajasthani style.

Birth aarti was organised on Sunday at 8am. Akhand Ramyan path was conducted at 2pm. Collector Sanket Bhondwe and Temple administrator Pradip Soni conducted aarti at 7pm along with Bhandara.