Ujjain: Gymnastics competition for children

Ujjain: A nodal level gymnastics competition for children was held at the Mahakal Institute of Technology. Ten teams participated from Ujjain, Bhopal, Rewa, Sagar, Jabalpur, etc. The first prize was bagged by Rahul Chouhan, second by Nayan Verma, third by Aman Pathak and Shivam Shukla of Ujjain zone. Certificates were given by student welfare dean, Manju Singh. Voice chairman of MIT group, Aaditya Vashishth, Director Dr. Vivek Bansod and sports incharge Dr. Atul Pathak congratulated all the winners. The selected candidates will now play at the state level at Kurukshetra [Haryana].