Ujjain: Gurunanak hospital offers advanced treatment

Ujjain: City’s Gurunanak Hospital has been saving life, money and time of patients. It recently turned into a savior for patients suffering from serious injuries. In the past, patients suffering from serious ailments or injuries were referred to Indore.

Most of them either died on the way or had to spend a large amount of money on treatment. For major surgeries, patients had to visit metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and even Indore. However, now all treatments are available in the Gurunanak Hospital. Rajaram (19) of Maarukheda fell from a tree and suffered serious injuries in stomach. A hospital in Mehidpur referred him to Indore. However, family members decided to opt for Gurunanak Hospital.

Medical tests showed that he had suffered serious injuries and heavy blood loss. Dr Umesh Jethwani immediately operated upon the patient removing his left kidney. Post surgery he was kept in a ventilator and seven bottles of blood was transfused. He is currently recuperating in the hospital.

Another patient Rahul Yadav (18) was admitted to a city hospital after suffering a knife injury. He too was referred to Indore for further treatment. However, his family members took him to Gurunanak Hospital. He was operated upon by Dr Jethwani and his ruptured intestine was repaired. He is now leading a normal life.