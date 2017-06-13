Ujjain: Grain merchants to observe indefinite ‘bandh’

Ujjain: Grain merchants of district will observe an indefinite ‘bandh’ from Tuesday to support the ‘bandh’ call by ‘Vyapari Mahasangh’. Grain merchants are miffed following the Chief Minister’s recommendation to register criminal cases against grain merchants purchasing crops below the minimum support price (MSP), decided by the government.

Meanwhile, Chimanganj agriculture mandi committee president, Bahadur Singh Bormundla appealed to farmers not to bring their crops to the mandi premises during the duration of the grain merchants strike.

Purchase of onion on minimum support price continues Amid vague conditions following the strike called by ‘Vyapari Mahasangh’, purchase of onions on the minimum support price (MSP) is being carried out continuously by the district administration. Over one lakh quintals of onions were purchased till Monday on MSP. The district administration formed 6 centres to purchase onions in Ujjain, Barnagar, Mehidpur, Tarana, Khachrod and Nagda to make things easy for farmers.

Orders of acquisition of trucks have been issued by collector Sanket Bhondve for transportation of onions. The collector also instructed additional collector Basant Kurre and additional municipal commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan to inspect the rack point at Vikram Nagar railway station and make necessary arrangements there.