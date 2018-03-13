Ujjain: Governor inaugurates Vikram Amrit Mahotsava

Ujjain: The 14th week-long Vikram Amrit Mahotsava, jointly organised by the Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodh Peeth, department of culture and Swaraj Sansthan Sanchalanalaya was inaugurated by Governor Anandiben Patel at Vikram Kirti Mandir in the city on Monday evening.

Speaking at the function, the Governor said that Emperor Vikramaditya had made his mark through intellect and strength. “Even after being the ‘Chakravarti’ or emperor, he always lived a simple life. The two main Sanskrit compilations of the era, the ‘Betal Pachhisi’ and ‘Sinhasan Battisi’ give an impression of righteousness of the erstwhile emperor. Such inspirational stories mustbe broadcast through the national channel,” she suggested.

The Governor said Vikramaditya had been the symbol and motivator of Indian identity in ancient eras. His ideal image in Indian and foreign society had left an indelible impression in the hearts of the people, she added. Lord Rama was the ideal of Vikramaditya and he made Ramrajya, the ideal of his kingdom, she added.

Anandiben Patel further said, in the last two thousand years, the cultural identity of India as a nation is associated only with Vikram Samvat. Due to the influence of English education and the influence of Western culture today, though Gregorian calendar still dominated the show, reality was that the achievements of cultural festivals of the country, and celebration of great festivals to respect Ram, krishna, Buddha, Mahavir etc were still in line with India’s calculation, she added.

Principal Secretary Culture, Manoj Shrivastava said that efforts would be made to make Ujjain the second capital of culture. Vikram Samvat is based on a scientific method which is also present in the present. Various fiesta and ‘manglik’ programmes are decided on the basis of this calendar, he said.

Vikramotsav organizing committee president and MLA Mohan Yadav said, this seven day event would was an opportunity to celebrate Vikramaditya worldwide. A calendar based on important date was also released by the Governor. Vikram Alankar awards were distributed in seven disciplines by the Governor.

Under the seven streams, Bharat Nijavani was given bravery adornment, Manohar Singh Ranawat was conferred the award for archeology, Vishal Shinde in the field of classical playing, Jogeshwar Prasad Chaurasia to Ayurveda ornamentation, Yogesh Devale in classical singing, Priyanka Vaidya Ashtuputra in classical dance mode and in the legal field Rajesh Joshi was given the Vikram ornamentation. A reward of Rs 11, 000 and a citation was presented to them by the Governor. Dinesh Diggaj conducted the proceedings and Dr Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit proposed a vote of thanks.