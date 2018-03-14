Ujjain: Governor gives scheduled programmes a miss once again

Ujjain: State Governor Anandiben Patel surprised everybody on Tuesday too, by not turning up at venues which were scheduled in her engagement list. She, however, preferred to visit places which were not included in the schedule. The situation was so bad that the mayor had to attend a programme where the Governor was supposed to be chief guest.

Governor had arrived in the city for her two day programme. She left for Dewas at about 11 am on Tuesday omitting the programme to meet elderly persons at old age home ‘Ananddham’ at Ved Nagar.

As per her scheduled programmes she paid her visit to Sandipani Ashram and she had to attend a meeting with elderly persons, but she could not make it due to her engagements. However, mayor Meena Jonwal reached ‘Ananddham’ and apologised to elderly persons for not attending the programme by the Governor.