Ujjain: Goodwill lecture series focuses on caste discriminations on day 6

Ujjain: The week long Shivmangal Singh Suman memorial goodwill lecture series entered its sixth day at the Bharatiya Gyanpeeth premises. Eminent litterateur Dr Pilkendra Arora delivered a keynote address on ‘Goodwill and Sikh sect’ on Monday, focusing on the importance of the ‘guru’ and ‘guruwani.’

Only a teacher or guru can pave the way for realizing God, he said. ‘The Gurugranth Sahib is in itself a glittering example of goodwill, as it comprises teachings of six mentors, besides teachings of Hindu, Muslim, Kshatriya saints, as well as those of other sects. A human body is composed of five elements and when nature has maintained an equilibrium of all these elements in human beings, who are we to differentiate between humans,” he stated.

Delivering the presidential address, former advocate general Anand Mohan Mathur said, democracy in the true sense cannot be established until we break caste barriers. He said that if a society wants to progress, discriminations among castes must come to an end. Veteran freedom fighter, Premnarayan Nagar and host KMS Kulshreshtha were present. Karuna Garge conducted the programme.