Ujjain: Goods worth Rs 2 lakh gutted as 150-year-old house catches fire

Ujjain: Household goods worth about Rs 2 lakhs was gutted when an old wooden house caught fire here on Friday morning. The incident occurred at about 8.15 am, at the home of Ramesh Makwana, a retired employee of the Ujjain Municipal Corporation house at Bakshi Bazaar.

Makwana’s wife, a teacher in a private school was present in the house when the fire broke out. She tried to light a candle when the lights went off during the power cut. The candle fell on a LPG cylinder, which immediately caught fire. When neighbours saw flames and smoke coming out of the house, they called in the fire brigade. 3 fire fighters and 2 water trucks were pressed into service, though they found it extremely difficult to reach at the house as it was located in a remote area. They took about 3 hours to control the fire. Makwana said their two-storey house was about 150 years old and the estimated loss due to the fire is said to be about 2 lakh