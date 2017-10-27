Ujjain: Girls to the fore in student union elections with exclusive fifty per cent reservation

Ujjain: Student union elections in Government colleges and university teaching departments, have undergone a sea change, this time on, with a fifty per cent reservation exclusively meant for girls. This not only means that they will be allowed to support a specific party, but also that they can contest the elections.

The heat is finally on with the election process gaining momentum since October 23. Seminars and debates in colleges and universities are now major platforms for election battles and with the participation of girls, the ABVP and NSUI are keeping a close watch on these female candidates. Girls not participating are actively participating in the election procedure and have been asked by the student unions to encourage colleagues to vote for their respective parties.

Student district head, Shalini Verma has promised the candidates that it would be a thumping victory for the ABVP. “There is a general sense of joy amongst the parties due to the participation of female students as contestants. We request all those who fit the criteria to vote”, she said. In one of the ABVP seats, at least three to four girls are ready to fight the elections, she added.

NSUI leader Alka Malviya said NSUI have also finalized their list of female contestants. She pointed out that there were a larger number of girls who had shown keen interest in contesting than expected.

Demonstrating the will to succeed Shalini Verma said, the ABVP had adequate proof to show that they had indeed done a lot of work as promised. She quoted the special ATKT at university level as one of the high points of their achievements, just as their efforts in paving way to pay fees in instalments at the science college. They had also strongly supported the construction of the building, she added. Alka Malviya, however retaliated terming ABVP claims as “a bunch of lies”.