Ujjain girl Priya Tiwari wins Miss India Earth 2017

Ujjain: Television actress Priya Tiwari has won the Miss India Earth Year 2017. She has also been honored with titles of Miss Madhya Pradesh and Miss Central India. She has been selected for next year’s Glory of Universe 2018, in which she will compete with foreign competitors.

Priya is the daughter of Ujjain’s famous businessman Purushottam Tiwari (Kachru Bhaiya). Priya, who has acted in ‘Parmavtaar Shri Krishna’ and other shows broadcast on TV, won the three titles at the national level competition organized by Aman Gandhi productions at Shimla. This event was based on the prevention of terrorism and the theme of world peace. Women from New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Sikkim etc. were involved.

Bollywood actress Sufi Sayyed and Miss India Earth 2016 winner, Maitri Raizada crowned Priya as Miss India Earth. The competition took place in five stages with rounds on the catwalk, talent rounds, modern costumes, traditional apparel and question-answer rounds. In the talent round Priya performed her best in singing and dancing.