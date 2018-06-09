Ujjain: Girl burnt alive under mysterious circumstances

Ujjain: A girl was reportedly charred to death in Hiramill Ki Chawl area on Friday afternoon. The incident came to fore when a few neighbours saw smoke belching out of windows. As the door was locked from inside, they informed the police and fire station.

According to Dewasgate police Shiwani (15) daughter of Madan of Mayapuri near Hiramill ki chawl was charred to death. The house too was completely burnt down. FSL in-charge Dr Preeti Gayakwad said, the girl had committed suicide as kerosene cane was recovered near the body.

However, girl’s father Madanlal said, ‘Shiwani had no reason to commit suicide. Leakage in LPG cylinder or short circuit could have led to fire.” Madanlal is a street vendor by profession. Talking to Free Press Dewasgate police said that the matter was under investigation and they were waiting for autopsy report.