Ujjain: GDC students perform plays to uproot superstitions

Ujjain: Pharma and chemistry students of Government Girls’ Postgraduate (excellent) College (GDC) performed plays at Hamukhedi and Daudkhedi villages, jointly organised by the college and Lions club. The students explained the scientific reasons of certain acts performed by occultists to villagers.

For instance, they displayed how a lemon became reddish and how the outer part of coconut caught fire along with many other miracles, which are usually displayed by hypocritical ‘babas’ and occultists to impress innocent people.

At first villagers took the girls for occultists because of their attire and appearance but later the girls explained the reality of such miracles and appealed to the villagers not to fall prey to such hypocritical ‘babas’ and occultists.

The convener of the awareness programme Dr Anita Manchandiya said people wanted immediate solutions to their problems by going to fake babas and occultists and ended up getting trapped in vicious circle of superstitions. Spokesperson Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta informed that Dharmesh Rathore, Prof GD Agrawal, Dr Vandana Malviya Kajal Pandey were present with the students during the programme.