Ujjain: Gate no 5 of Mahakal temple closed

Ujjain: Annoyed over the breach of ‘darshan’ arrangements in the name of VIP ‘darshan’, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) on Friday decided to close gate number 5.

Probationary deputy collector and MTMC administrator in charge Pradeep Soni stated that gate number 5, located near the main channel gate of the temple, has been locked as unwanted people had started entering through it for darshan.

According to him, entry of physically challenged elders, regular devotees, paid employees like pujari, purohit or their representatives, apart from the media and those covered under protocol arrangements will now be given entry from Vishramdham.