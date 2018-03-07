Ujjain: Garbage too can be a source of income: Mayor

Ujjain: ‘Samvad,’ a programme by the media unit of the regional publicity directorate of the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, based on the cleanliness survey was organised at Bherunala , Imlipura.

Presiding over the programme mayor Meena Jonwal said waste or garbage could be a source of income, if disposed off properly, and could be used to make organic manure that could be a source of income. She further said where only cow dung was used to make manure earlier, now even garbage could be used. She informed that the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) had established two transfer stations, which are being used to separate dry and wet waste.

Corporator Premlata Gehlot, deputy commissioner Yogendra Singh Patel and health officer BS Mehte also addressed the programme. During the programme, a quiz competition based on the cleanliness survey was also organised. The winners of this competition, Asha Narang, Kiran Pandya, Radha Chauhan, Virendra Kachawa and Gaurav Malviya were awarded.

Cultural and street plays were also presented by the artists of Bharti Kala Mandal and Divine group. Dileep Singh Parmar gave an outline of the programme and gave details of the cleanliness survey. Ramsahay Prajapati proposed the vote of thanks.